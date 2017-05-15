Franklin Police Searching For Missing College Student

FRANKLIN (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing college student in Franklin.
Michael Doherty, 20, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane, wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and sneakers. He’s 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Doherty is a junior at Duke University who was home for the summer. His family says he was out with friends Saturday night.
Investigators are urging residents to check the area outside their homes, including any sheds or detached buildings.
Anyone who has seen Doherty should call Franklin Police immediately at (508) 528-1212.