WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Franklin Police Searching For Missing College Student

May 15, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Franklin, Michael Doherty

FRANKLIN (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing college student in Franklin.

Michael Doherty, 20, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane, wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and sneakers. He’s 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Doherty is a junior at Duke University who was home for the summer. His family says he was out with friends Saturday night.

Investigators are urging residents to check the area outside their homes, including any sheds or detached buildings.

Anyone who has seen Doherty should call Franklin Police immediately at (508) 528-1212.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch