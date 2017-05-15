David Price Feels ‘Ready To Go’ After 75-Pitch Simulated Game

BOSTON (CBS) — David Price was expected to make a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, but a rainout forced the Red Sox lefty inside to pitch a simulated game instead. Now, as he continues to recover from a left elbow strain, the southpaw believes he is ready to start pitching in real games.

Price threw 75 pitches in a simulated game at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket on Sunday, throwing all of his pitches to both sides of the plate. Price said “everything went well” when he spoke to reporters afterward.

He is expected to finally make his first rehab start for Pawtucket on Friday in Buffalo.

“If I didn’t feel confident in my abilities to go out there and pitch well, I wouldn’t do it,” Price said after the conclusion of the simulated start. “I wouldn’t put myself at risk and I wouldn’t put the team at risk.

“I feel like I’m ready to go.”

Price could be on track to return as early as May 24 against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, but it’s more likely that he ends up returning on May 29 on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

Pawtucket Red Sox manager Kevin Boles said that Price treated the simulated start “like it was a game.” Price has been suiting up in his full Red Sox uniform for his recent bullpen sessions and simulated starts.

The Red Sox could need Price’s presence in the starting rotation even more than they already did. Lefty Drew Pomeranz had to exit Sunday’s start against the Rays in the top of the fourth inning with tightness in his left tricep, but Pomeranz said he is confident that he won’t have to miss a start.