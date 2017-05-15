Teacher Hurt When Tree Smashes Parked Car In Chelsea

May 15, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Chelsea, tree falls on car

CHELSEA (CBS) — A man who was eating breakfast in his parked car was injured when a large tree limb fell and smashed the roof of the vehicle.

The limb fell just before 8 a.m. Monday, in a parking lot across from the Clark Avenue School on Crescent Avenue, landing right across the middle of the top of the car.

The Chelsea Fire Department said the man inside, a teacher at the school who is in his mid-30s, suffered non-life-threatening head injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

He was believed to have a concussion, because he was vomiting at the scene.

A tree fell on a car in Chelsea Monday morning. (Photo credit: Paul Koolloian)

It wasn’t yet clear what caused the tree to fall, but Chelsea Fire noted that there was a lot of construction work related to the Silver Line happening nearby.

The smashed car was towed from the scene, and the Department of Public Works was called to deal with the tree.

