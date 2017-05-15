Celtics Beat Wizards In Game 7 To Advance To Eastern Conference Finals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 115-105 in Game 7 on Monday night at TD Garden to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2012.

Isaiah Thomas led the way with 29 points for the Celtics, but it was Boston’s bench that made a gigantic difference with 48 points. Kelly Olynyk led the C’s reserves with 26 points off 10-for-14 shooting, scoring 14 of those points in the fourth quarter alone. Marcus Smart scored 13 points, had six rebounds and dished out four assists in 30 energetic minutes off the bench. He had a big block on Otto Porter Jr. just before the half and made a pair of free throws to momentarily tie the game at 53-53.

Washington took a 55-53 lead into the half and looked poised to take over out of the break, but the Celtics closed the third quarter on a 13-3 run that included a 9-0 burst to take an 85-79 lead into the final frame. They kept going, turning that run into 22-5 to open the fourth quarter and extend their lead to 13.

The Wizards got within four points as Bradley Beal single handily kept them in it with 38 points, but a layup by Olynyk and a one-footer by Thomas (off an Olynyk offensive board) gave Boston a little breathing room. Olynyk hit a jumper and nailed a three to put Boston back up by 10 with 3:26 to play, and they never looked back.

Boston will now take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trip to the NBA Finals. Game 1 is set for Wednesday night at the TD Garden.