Pedestrian Struck In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A female pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car on Sunday, police say.

Massachusetts State Police closed down Memorial Drive at Magazine Street where the incident occurred around 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Hospital.

Investigators remained at the scene for hours. The road reopened just before 9 p.m.

A 2009 BMW M5 with damage to the windshield could be seen as it was towed away from the area.

At this stage, officials believe that the victim was crossing the street when she was struck by the BMW that was traveling west.

No further information is available at this time.