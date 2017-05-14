Pedestrian Struck In Cambridge

May 14, 2017 8:13 PM
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A female pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car on Sunday, police say.

Massachusetts State Police closed down Memorial Drive at Magazine Street where the incident occurred around 5 p.m.

pedstruck Pedestrian Struck In Cambridge

Police close off part of Memorial Drive in Cambridge after a pedestrian was struck on Sunday evening. (WBZ-TV | Jim Smith)

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Hospital.

Investigators remained at the scene for hours. The road reopened just before 9 p.m.

A 2009 BMW M5 with damage to the windshield could be seen as it was towed away from the area.

At this stage, officials believe that the victim was crossing the street when she was struck by the BMW that was traveling west.

pedstruck2 Pedestrian Struck In Cambridge

Investigators on Memorial Drive in Cambridge where a pedestrian was struck (WBZ-TV | Jim Smith)

No further information is available at this time.

  1. Gary Smiley says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Just several feet away is a pedestrian ramp that goes over Memorial Drive. This is not the first pedestrian accident in this location. Several years ago a teen was killed in the same place.

