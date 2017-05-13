WEATHER ALERT: Mother's Day Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Boy Scouts Find Body Along Concord River While Cleaning Up Trash

May 13, 2017 8:00 PM
Filed Under: Bedford, Body Found, Concord River

BEDFORD (CBS) – Some Boy Scouts cleaning up trash along the Concord River in Bedford found more than they were expecting.

While picking up litter near the Bedford Boat Ramp along route 225, the scouts saw something suspicious.

Police arrived around 11:00 am and confirmed that the scouts had found a body.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Bedford Police Chief Robert Bongiorno say that the death is being treated as “suspicious.”

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The identity of the victim has not been determined and the investigation is continuing.

No further details are being released at this time.

