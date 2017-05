Methuen Police Search For Armed Suspect In 'Targeted' Home InvasionPolice are searching for a man they say broke into a Methuen home in a “targeted attack.”

Keller @ Large: Calling President An 'Idiot' Shows Civility Getting WorseWhen the first word that comes to the mind of voters about a president is "idiot," you know our civility problem is getting worse.

2 Doctors Killed In South Boston To Be Remembered In Funeral MassA funeral service will be held Friday for the two engaged doctors killed in their luxury South Boston penthouse condominium last week.

Lowell Police Manhunt For Killer Extends Into Second DayExtra patrols will continue Friday and officers will be stationed at schools as the manhunt for 51-year-old Ross Elliott extends into a second day.