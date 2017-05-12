Two Mystic Valley Charter School Students Say School’s Hair Policy Is Racist

MALDEN (CBS) – 2 Mystic Valley Regional Charter School students have been given detentions, and may face suspension, for alleged hair code violations.

Deanna and Mia Scott, 15, who are black, were given detentions because the school’s dress code says braid extensions aren’t allowed.

Mother of twins says charter school discriminating against her girls by not allowing hair extensions.

School says violates dress code. pic.twitter.com/X6tBJhFVHf — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) May 12, 2017

School Interim Director Alexander Dan says that their policy is to minimize fashion expenses for school families.

“The specific prohibition of hair extensions, which are expensive and could serve as a differentiating factor between students from dissimilar socioeconomic backgrounds , is consistent with our desire to create an educational environment , one that celebrates all that students have in common and minimizes material differences and distractions,” Dan said.

However, Deanna says she thinks the hair policy is racist.

“What they’re saying is we can’t wear extensions, and the people who wear extensions are black people. They wear them as braids to protect their hair and they’re not allowing us to do that,” Cook said.

Charter school: "Hair extensions expensive and could serve as differentiating factor bet students from dissimilar socioeconomic backgrounds" — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) May 12, 2017

Robert Treston is the regional head of the Anti-Defamation League and he says he’s concerned about the policy.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions and we’re very concerned that the school policy, the way it’s apparently being implemented, may have a discriminatory impact,” Treston said.

The regional director of the ADL says he has concerns about the hair extension policy at Mystic Valley Charter School. — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) May 12, 2017

However, Treston says his organization wanted to first try to learn the facts.

“When we first got the call from the parents, our first instinct was to reach out to the school to get a sense of what is going on,” Treston said. “So it’s important now for these unanswered questions to be investigated so people have a sense that the school policies are being applied in an equitable way.”

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice Education Project Director Matthew Cregor said in a letter to the school’s interim director tat the policy may violate federal anti-discrimination law.

“The U.S. Departments of Justice and Education recently released guidance for school districts on the nondiscriminatory administration of school discipline,” Cregor wrote. “This civil rights guidance is directly relevant to your school’s discriminatory treatment of the Cook twins for three reasons: First, the parents in today’s article expressed concern that white students who dye their hair are not facing the same consequences as black students with braids or extensions. This is especially troubling as your policy does not even discuss suspending students for hair/makeup violations, something that the article suggests has happened.”

“Second, unlike the jewelry and nail polish prohibited in your code, braids and extensions are worn primarily by African-American and Afro-Caribbean students, raising concerns of discriminatory treatment. Third, it is hard to understand how braiding, a deep-rooted cultural practice of people of African descent, can be put in the same category as the ‘drastic and unnatural hair colors’ your code prohibits as ‘distracting,'” Cregor also wrote.

The project director went to to suggest that the school’s hiring policies are also discriminatory, noting that only one of one the schools 156 teachers is black.

Interim School Director Alexander Dan still says the school, “Would like to focus on what unites our students and reduce visible gaps between those of different means.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports