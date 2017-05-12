WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Report: Patriots Sign Center David Andrews To Three-Year Extension

May 12, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: David Andrews, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have locked up their starting center for the foreseeable future. David Andrews has reportedly agreed to a three-year extension that will keep him signed through the 2020 season.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss first broke the news of the agreement. Andrews was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2018 season before agreeing to the extension.

The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe tweeted on Friday morning that the three-year deal is worth a base value of $9 million, with the chance to be as much as $11 million through incentives.

Andrews signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. He went on to start the first 10 games of his rookie season as a fill-in for the injured Bryan Stork, eventually supplanting Stork as the permanent starter. According to Reiss, Andrews was just the third undrafted free agent to start in the season opener, along with defensive lineman Jace Sayler in 2001 and wideout Kenbrell Thompkins in 2013.

He went on to start all 16 games at center in the 2016 regular season and all three playoff games, including the Patriots’ overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Andrews earned a 79.5 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2016 – not a bad grade, but it ranked just 22nd in the NFL at the position.

Still, Bill Belichick is known for saying “Dependability is more important than ability.” According to PFF, Andrews played the most total snaps (1,355) of all centers in the league. That’s the kind of durability that Belichick often values over pure talent, especially at a tough, physical position like center. With his extension, Andrews is being rewarded for his dependability as much as anything.

Out of the eight players the Patriots have signed through at least the 2020 season, three are offensive linemen: Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon (signed through 2021), and rookie sixth-round pick Conor McDermott.

Despite the uncertain future of left tackle Nate Solder, who is on track to hit unrestricted free agency in 2018, much of the Patriots’ offensive line is secure for the long-term.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch