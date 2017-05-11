Keller @ Large: How To Fix Trump’s Terrible Poll Numbers

BOSTON (CBS) – It isn’t easy being president.
And one of the hardest parts of the job is keeping in touch with public sentiment from inside the presidential bubble, where you are surrounded by yes-men and yes-women.
But we know from the campaign that our current president is a careful consumer of polling, and the latest Quinnipiac University poll – taken before Wednesday’s controversial sacking of the FBI director – ought to be a wake-up call.
President Trump’s job-approval rating has slumped to its lowest level ever, 36-percent, driven by defections among white voters with no college, a core constituency.
Sixty-one percent think he’s dishonest; 64-percent think he doesn’t share their values; 66-percent say he’s not level-headed.
And the unkindest cut of all – by nearly a two-to-one margin, voters trust the media more than Trump to tell the truth about important issues.
Of course, it’s still very early in his term.
And I think there’s a quick, easy way the president could start to turn the trend around.
How about a televised address to the nation from the Oval Office, in which Mr. Trump would directly address the Russia issue?
He could say: “look, I never knew of any collusion between my campaign and Russian dirty tricksters, and I wouldn’t have tolerated it if I learned of it. I love my country and respect our democracy – as I know you do – too much to ever let that happen. And while I don’t like the unfair insinuations that are out there, I will cooperate fully with all the investigations to show all Americans they can have confidence in my integrity.”
I bet that would reassure a lot of now-wavering voters, if it’s true.
And if it is, why not say so?
Listen to Jon’s commentary:
One Comment
“I am not a crook.”
a televised string of lies might work on the weak-minded who voted for him in the first place
why should rational people believe anything he says?