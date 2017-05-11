Keller @ Large: How To Fix Trump’s Terrible Poll Numbers

BOSTON (CBS) – It isn’t easy being president.

And one of the hardest parts of the job is keeping in touch with public sentiment from inside the presidential bubble, where you are surrounded by yes-men and yes-women.

But we know from the campaign that our current president is a careful consumer of polling, and the latest Quinnipiac University poll – taken before Wednesday’s controversial sacking of the FBI director – ought to be a wake-up call.

President Trump’s job-approval rating has slumped to its lowest level ever, 36-percent, driven by defections among white voters with no college, a core constituency.

Sixty-one percent think he’s dishonest; 64-percent think he doesn’t share their values; 66-percent say he’s not level-headed.

And the unkindest cut of all – by nearly a two-to-one margin, voters trust the media more than Trump to tell the truth about important issues.

Of course, it’s still very early in his term.

And I think there’s a quick, easy way the president could start to turn the trend around.

How about a televised address to the nation from the Oval Office, in which Mr. Trump would directly address the Russia issue?

He could say: “look, I never knew of any collusion between my campaign and Russian dirty tricksters, and I wouldn’t have tolerated it if I learned of it. I love my country and respect our democracy – as I know you do – too much to ever let that happen. And while I don’t like the unfair insinuations that are out there, I will cooperate fully with all the investigations to show all Americans they can have confidence in my integrity.”

I bet that would reassure a lot of now-wavering voters, if it’s true.

And if it is, why not say so?

