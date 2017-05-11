WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

David Ortiz Absolutely Rips Bobby Valentine In New Book

May 11, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — If David Ortiz has your back, then you better have his. Otherwise, things are going to get ugly.

That much was made very, very clear in an excerpt from David Ortiz’s new book, “Papi: My Story,” which ran on Sports Illustrated’s website this week. In it, the retired slugger was not kind to Bobby Valentine, who managed the Red Sox in their miserable 2012 season.

“It was all about him in the spring,” Ortiz said of Valentine in the book. “It was as if he wanted to prove how smart he was by running us through all these drills he’d used while managing in Japan, drills we had never done before. Bobby was in his own bubble, and I just wanted to get him out of it and tell him, ‘F— you.'”

Ortiz said that after Valentine aired out Mike Aviles in front of the whole team, the veteran leaders tried to talk to Valentine about what the players thought of him.

“It was a waste of time,” Ortiz said. “We tried reasoning with him, and it was like communicating with a wall. All he did was roll his eyes and look everywhere but at us.”

gettyimages 143021555 David Ortiz Absolutely Rips Bobby Valentine In New Book

David Ortiz and Bobby Valentine (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ortiz summed up Valentine quite succinctly: “The simplest way I can put it is that he didn’t treat people well. He didn’t get a chance to hire all his own coaches, and I think he held it against the coaches themselves. He even called a meeting, with the entire team, and accused his coaches of backstabbing him.”

It’s certainly not the first time that Ortiz has laid in to Valentine. Ortiz has stated in the past that he publicly defended Valentine all year long in 2012, despite the manager being a bit of a trainwreck. But when Valentine called out Ortiz after the season for quitting on the team, Ortiz opened up about the manager.

The excerpt also includes details from Ortiz about his separation and reunion with his wife around that same time, as well as Ortiz’s now-famous speech delivered at Fenway Park the week of the Boston Marathon bombings.

“I said something that I hadn’t planned to,” Ortiz explained. “It came from the pressure building up that entire week, finally being released. I looked at the sellout crowd, and to their surprise, and mine, I said, ‘This is our f—— city. And nobody is going to dictate our freedom. Stay strong.’

“There was applause. Then there was music. It must have taken me a few seconds to realize, as I was walking off the field, that I’d said “f——.” I began thinking, Oh s—, I think I screwed up. But when I got close to the police and the mayor, they high-fived me hard.

“To my surprise, I didn’t get in trouble for what I said. It was the opposite. What I said became a rallying cry for some people. That’s one of the reasons I fit so well in Boston. That’s my personality too. Try to knock me out, and it’s not going to happen. I’ll always take on the fight.”

Ortiz discussed the 2013 World Series, in which he batted .688 in earning MVP honors. Ortiz blamed the opposing manager, Mike Matheny, for being too stubborn to pitch around the DH.

“I was locked in and the Cardinals continued to pitch to me. And I knew the reason,” Ortiz said. “Their manager, Mike Matheny, was a former catcher. And catchers, in their minds, think they can get a mother—— out anytime. They don’t understand that when a mother—— is hot, he’s hot. Then the whole team gets hot. That’s how it works, and that’s eventually what happened to us in Game 6.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Arch Stanton says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    “And catchers, in their minds, think they can get a mother—— out anytime. They don’t understand that when a mother—— is hot, he’s hot.”

    I think Ortiz stole that from Shakespeare.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch