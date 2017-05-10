Price ‘Felt Good’ After Latest Simulated Game, Could Stint In Pawtucket Be Next?

BOSTON (CBS) — David Price took another step toward his return to the Boston rotation on Tuesday, and a trip to the minors could be in his near future.

The Boston lefty tossed four innings in a simulated game at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon. Price threw 62 pitches, using his full arsenal as he faced teammates Jackie Bradley Jr., Chase d’Arnaud and Deven Marrero, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Price did not talk to reporters after the outing, but said he “felt good” from across the clubhouse, according to Abraham.

“He had another good work day,” Boston manager John Farrell told reporters. “It’s good to see him at the point now where it’s a matter of the fine-tuning to execute pitches versus always being a physical response to the workload.”

Farrell wouldn’t commit to a minor league rehab outing just yet, wanting to see how Price first responds to his Tuesday workload. He is set to throw a bullpen session on Thursday, with his next outing set for Sunday. Time will tell if that is against his teammates, or with the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Price has been on the shelf since Spring Training with an elbow strain.