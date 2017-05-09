Trump Taj Mahal Sold For 4 Cents On The Dollar

By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press May 9, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Trump Taj Mahal, the opulent Atlantic City casino built by Donald Trump for $1.2 billion, went for 4 cents on the dollar when it was sold in March.

Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by billionaire Carl Icahn reveal the price he got from Hard Rock International for the Taj Mahal: $50 million. The sale was publicized at the time, though the purchase price wasn’t revealed.

Trump, now the nation’s 45th president, dubbed the Taj Mahal “the eighth wonder of the world” when it opened in 1990. He cut most of his ties with Atlantic City in 2009, though he retained a small stake in Trump Entertainment Resorts in return for the right to use his name.

trump taj mahal Trump Taj Mahal Sold For 4 Cents On The Dollar

The Trump Taj Mahal in 2004 (Photo by Craig Allen/Getty Images)

Hard Rock is owned by Florida’s Seminole Indian tribe. It plans to reopen the casino.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch