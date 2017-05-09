President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – FBI Director James Comey has been fired by President Donald Trump.

In a statement, President Trump said, “The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement.”

The White House says the search for a new FBI Director will begin immediately.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FBI corrected the sworn testimony of Comey, who last week told Congress that a top aide to Hillary Clinton had sent “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband’s laptop, including some with classified information.

In fact, the FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, only “a small number” of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there while most had simply been backed up from electronic devices. Most of the email chains on the laptop containing classified information were not the result of forwarding, the FBI said.

Massachusetts lawmakers say the firing raised serious concerns.

I'm no fan of FBI Comey, but firing him in midst of Russia probe raises very serious concerns. Remember result of Nixon-Cox. — Rep. Michael Capuano (@RepMikeCapuano) May 9, 2017

Rep. Michael Capuano said, “I’m no fan of FBI Comey, but firing him in midst of Russia probe raises very serious concerns. Remember result of Nixon-Cox.”

The President's firing of Director Comey is a smoke signal. And where there's smoke, there's fire. And this is a bonfire. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 9, 2017

Rep. Seth Moulton said, “The President’s firing of Director Comey is a smoke signal. And where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And this is a bonfire.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)