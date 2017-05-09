Buy or Sell: Will David Price Pitch For The Red Sox By June 1?

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a Buy or Sell Monday on The Game of Jones, as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones and Nick Cattles discussed a variety of topics, mostly surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

The questions, and Jones’ answers, are below.

Buy or sell: Will David Price pitch in a game by June 1?

“I’m going to sell the idea of David Price pitching by June 1, and here’s why,” said Jones. “I know the manager laid out a nice timeline … all I know is, this thing has crawled along at a snail’s pace going back to this spring. All I know is, I wouldn’t rule out another setback. … I just don’t trust the Red Sox when it comes to their timetable.”

Buy or sell: Is Craig Kimbrel the best Red Sox closer in the past 20 years?

“I’m also going to sell that, but I will acknowledge that Kimbrel has been unbelievable,” said Jones. “But the best, most dominant closer they’ve had in the last 20 years still is [Jonathan] Papelbon.”

Buy or sell: Horse racing?

“I buy horse racing,” said Jones. “As long as there’s a chance at a Triple Crown – which, I guess, may start to fade now that we’ve seen one in our lifetimes – I buy the idea, every year, of the [Kentucky] Derby.”

Buy or sell: Is Andrew Benintendi a true cleanup hitter?

“It’s worked to this point, but I sell it,” said Jones. “He doesn’t feel like a cleanup hitter. This feels like a short-term spark. I can’t imagine that Andrew Benintendi is going to stay there long term.”

Buy or sell: Will Jackie Bradley Jr. turn it around this season?

“Oh, I buy that! I certainly buy Jackie Bradley Jr. turning it around,” said Jones – with extreme sarcasm. “He can’t possibly just suck at hitting, that can’t be what’s going on. He can’t possibly be a bad, undisciplined hitter that got hot for a month last year and was ridiculously locked in. … Jackie Bradley Jr. is definitely the guy we saw in August two years ago, or the guy we saw in May last year. That’s definitely who he is.” (end sarcasm)

