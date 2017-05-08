NightSide – Diversity or Insensitivity?

BOSTON (CBS) – The town of Sharon is well known for being a diverse, welcoming community. As part of the Sharon Diversity Project, the Lions Club and the Rotary Club are displaying a number of banners around the town that depict a variety of flags. The flags were chosen to represent members of the community, but one specific flag caught the eye of a concerned citizen. Sharon resident Keevin Geller says that the Iranian flag has no place hanging in his community. Keevin and Sharon Diversity Project co-chair Eileen Cohen join Dan in studio to discuss the issue.

Originally broadcast May 8th, 2017