Avery Bradley Suffered Left Hip Pointer In Game 4, Says He’ll Be ‘Fine’

BOSTON (CBS) — Avery Bradley suffered a right hip pointer earlier in the Celtics’ playoff series against the Wizards, but was able to play in Game 4. His hip trouble only got worse on Sunday, as the guard is now dealing with a left hip pointer.
Bradley told reporters after the Celtics’ 121-102 loss that he suffered a left hip pointer during the second quarter after the Wizards’ Marcin Gortat hit him with a screen, via CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely. But Bradley says he will be ready to play in Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday.
“I’ll be fine,” said Bradley. “We have two days, rehab it, I’ll be good.”
Bradley added that his right hip pointer is feeling better. He suffered the first hip pointer during Game 2, but was able to play through it in Games 3 and 4.
Bradley is averaging 11 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in the series so far. He shot just 34 percent from the field over the first four games. The Celtics will need Bradley to be better on offense in Game 5, but he’ll especially be counted on to defend the Wizards’ John Wall.