Celtics @ 7: Reason For Concern Despite Boston’s 2-1 Series Lead Over Wizards?

BOSTON (CBS) – Lucky or otherwise, the Celtics lead the Wizards 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals entering Sunday’s Game 4 in Washington.

But, the Wiz have led the series roughly 75 percent of the time, while the C’s have only been in front about 18 percent of the action.

So, is there reason for concern? “Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman addressed that question Saturday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub, and also tackled the club’s slow starts and issues with the starting unit. Gerald Green’s had two chances in the series to Amir Johnson’s one, and neither has worked out.

Should the team turn to Jaylen Brown? Marcus Smart? Jonas Jerebko? Kaufman discussed those topics in great depth with NBA.com’s Ian Thomsen and CBSBoston.com’s Brian Robb.

Among the other areas in focus on the special two-hour show: Why have first quarters gone so poorly for Boston, and how can that be corrected? Will the benches decide the series? Why’s Smart played so poorly? Is Kelly Olynyk actually a dirty player?

And, of course, keys to a Game 4 win for the Green.

Enjoy the full show podcast below.

