Task Force To Help Victims Of Human Trafficking Reorganizes

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A New Hampshire task force that offers help to victims of human trafficking has ended its partnership with a group that specializes in assisting the victims.

The group, Give Way to Freedom, had served as project director for the New Hampshire Human Trafficking Collaborative Task Force.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney general’s office on Friday said the task force is adopting a new management structure and will seek to install a new project director.

The task force is funded by a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Its goals are to ensure that services are made available to victims of human trafficking through a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach, and that perpetrators of sex trafficking and forced labor are investigated and prosecuted.

Massachusetts also has a problem with human trafficking.

Five people were arrested in connection with trafficking women for sex at brothels in and around Boston.

The brothels were in Boston, Cambridge, North Reading and Quincy and prosecutors say the suspects were using BackPage.com to advertise.

Four of the suspects were officially arraigned on Thursday.

Those arrests were made after a four-month joint operation by local police, the FBI, the Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

