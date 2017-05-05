Gov. Chris Sununu On NH Opioid Crisis And President Trump’s First 100 Days

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker sat down for a one-on-one interview with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu at the State House in Concord Thursday to discuss the battle on opioids in the Granite State and President Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Sununu, who in his inaugural address in January, called the substance abuse crisis “the biggest issue we face” says they are “moving forward with a head of steam” in all different areas of the crisis that has led to hundreds of overdose deaths in New Hampshire. Sununu says “there is really no city or town or practically no family” in the state that hasn’t been affected.

The governor also addressed the newest danger in the opioid crisis, carfentanil. The first three deaths in New England were announced last week in New Hampshire from the drug which is 100 times stronger than fentanyl. New Hampshire has come out with a public awareness campaign to alert people about the danger of the drug.

Governor Sununu also talked about President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office and on the relationship his state has with the White House.

The governor calls Trump a “man of action” and it is “very refreshing” and he believes Washington is going through a “little bit of shock to actually have a president who is looking for action, demands action.”

On the treatment President Trump has received, Sununu says “of course it’s been unfair, of course he’s been under the gun well before he got elected.”

As for the media and a lot of constituencies, the governor says they were so shocked Trump won they “just couldn’t believe it” and their response wasn’t “what are we going to do to move this country forward, their response is outrage and anger.”

Governor Sununu, who endorsed Trump for President, calls the first 100 days, “pretty darn good” and he looks forward to the next couple of years.

Listen to Ben’s interview here: