Isaiah Thomas Is Sick Of Going To The Dentist

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas would rather walk around with a toothless smile than go back in the dentist chair.

The Celtics’ star missed the beginning of the third quarter of Thursday night’s Game 3 loss to the Wizards to get some more dental work done on his front teeth, which was knocked out during Sunday’s Game 1. Thomas underwent nearly 10 hours of oral surgery between Monday and Tuesday, but that still didn’t end with a permanent fix.

“They’re temporary, so if they get hit, they might crack, they might come out,” Thomas explained after the loss. “I can’t get any permanent teeth in until the season is over. It is what it is.”

Thomas was fitted for a Shock Doctor ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 2, and it proved to be valuable, as he hit the floor hard — mouth first — during the Boston win. He wasn’t as fortunate on Thursday night, and had to have his glowing smile worked on while his team got punched in the mouth on the floor.

Overall, it was a pretty terrible night for Thomas, who shot just 3-for-8 from the field (and 7-for-11 from the free thrown line) to finish with 13 points in the 116-89 loss.

But no matter what happens going forward this postseason, Thomas said he won’t be returning to the dentist.

“I’m staying out of the dentist,” he said. “You might see me with no teeth.”

Game 4 is set for Sunday night, with the Celtics owning a 2-1 series lead.