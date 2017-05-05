WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Police Arrest NH Man Wanted For Possession Of ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Opioid

May 5, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Carfentanil, Manchester Police, Preston Thorpe

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police have arrested a man suspected of possessing an extremely lethal narcotic that is normally used for elephant tranquilizers.

Manchester Police had been searching for Preston Thorpe, who allegedly was in possession of carfentanil.

The potent drug was linked to three deaths in New Hampshire last month, though police did not know if Thorpe was specifically related to those overdoses.

On Friday, Thorpe was arrested around 1 p.m. at the Best Western hotel on South Willow Street.

An anonymous caller provided information that he was in the hotel. Thorpe was arrested without incident.

Thorpe is charged with possession of a controlled drug and a parole violation.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

