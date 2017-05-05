WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Torey Krug Officially Completes College Degree From Michigan State

May 5, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, Sports News, Tory Krug

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Torey Krug may be a successful pro hockey player, but now he can call himself a college graduate.

Krug, who turned 26 on April 12, tweeted on Friday that he’s finally graduated from Michigan State University, more than seven years after he first enrolled as a business major. He soon switched his major to political science because “at the end of the day you have to enjoy what you’re doing,” which Krug himself said on a blog he wrote for Sullivan Tire.

According to Krug, he still had 38 credits to complete at the time he signed his first contract with the Bruins in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. Five years later, he’s developed into one of the NHL’s best offensive defensemen. He finished the 2016-17 regular season tied for fourth in the NHL among defensemen with 25 power play points – the same amount as the Sharks’ Brent Burns, a Norris Trophy finalist.

The Bruins rewarded Krug with a four-year, $21 million extension in 2016, and sorely missed his offensive presence from the blue line in April’s playoff series loss to the Senators.

That Krug still went and completed his degree at Michigan State while playing for the Bruins just speaks to his intelligence and work ethic, which he’s used – along with his smooth offensive skills – to develop into a reliable NHL defenseman despite his lack of prototypical size.

Congrats to Krug on finally entering the work force with the rest of us. Perhaps he will get off his ass and find a real job now.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

