WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

BC Alumni’s Inspiring Life Story Made Into An Independent Film

May 5, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: A Chance in The World, Boston College, Paul Burton, Steve Pemberton

BOSTON (CBS) — All Steve Pemberton ever wanted was a chance.

Pemberton was raised in a broken foster care system where, he said, the family that took him in tortured him physically and emotionally for 12 years.

“I’m never going to know what it’s like having a mother or father. I hear people say they come from single parent home, my real reaction is I’m jealous because I don’t know what its like to have one,” Pemberton told WBZ-TV.

After years, through the help of a neighbor and a high school teacher, he was given a chance.

Pemberton has since been able to graduate from Boston College. His life story of how he persevered through the pain to become a business executive, author, and most of all, a proud parent has been made into an independent film called a “Chance In the World.

Recalling the movie, Pemberton said, “He is so disturbed by what he sees that goes home and he writes in his diary this entry that this little boy doesn’t have a chance in the world. And I smiled when I saw that because I thought ‘well that’s exactly what I had been looking for all along– a chance in the world.'”

Pemberton and his wife, Tania, have their own family foundation called “A Chance in the World.” It provides support to organizations like Home For little Wanderers in Boston.

“There are a lot of kids experiencing trauma, similar to the trauma Steve experienced. They need a lot of help.” said Joan Wallace-Benjamin from the Home for Little Wanderers.

BC graduate Branden Getchell is also a product of Steve Pemberton’s mentoring.

“I wouldn’t be where I am in part because of so many people — but including Steve Pemberton. I can’t say that I would be at Boston College without him,” said Getchell. “I feel like he gave me the platform that I needed to really shine.”

Pemberton said he is so focused on giving back because he has been able to have a fulfilling life.

“If you have endured something, you fought through something, then that victory, in however form it comes to you, can help somebody else in their life.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch