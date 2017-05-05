Keller @ Large: Any Adult Supervision Down There?

BOSTON (CBS) – When I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it.

The US House had just voted narrowly to shred Obamacare with a health care reform bill that, depending on what side you’re on, is either a drastic remake of one-sixth of the country’s economy or an evil betrayal of the nation’s most vulnerable people.

Either way, it was no joke.

But an audible number of congressmen were treating it that way, breaking out into an apparently-spontaneous rendition of “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” a 1969 pop hit that has become the unofficial anthem of sore-winner sports fans in stadiums when their team has the win all locked up.

Gosh, some of those Republicans are amazingly immature, I thought to myself.

Come to find out, it was Democratic members singing goodbye to Republicans who they assume had just sealed their own political demise by voting for Trumpcare.

I would apologize to the Republicans for that assumption, but shortly thereafter I saw them all yukking it up in the Rose Garden at a totally uncalled-for victory for a bill with little chance of becoming law.

Add in the juvenile behavior that has become the early hallmark of the Trump White House, and you wonder – is there any adult supervision down there?

This didn’t start with Trump.

Any sign of sober, thoughtful behavior in Washington has been the exception rather than the rule for some time. And now we’re down to frat-boy chants on the House floor, which 77-year-old House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who should know better, apparently thought was funny.

Bad form, DC pols.

But don’t worry.

You’re already so unpopular, there’s little room to go lower.

