NightSide – Did Comey Cost Clinton the Election?

BOSTON (CBS) – FBI Director James Comey said during Congressional testimony today that it makes him “mildly nauseous” to think that he may have affected the outcome of the 2016 election. But Hillary Clinton, speaking yesterday at an international women’s conference, said she believes Comey’s intervention combined with the misinformation campaign run by Russian operatives through Wikileaks was the difference on November 8th. Do you think Comey tipped the scales with his letter to Congress? Is Clinton making a mistake by blaming others?
Originally broadcast May 3rd, 2017.