NightSide – Did Comey Cost Clinton the Election?

May 4, 2017 12:57 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – FBI Director James Comey said during Congressional testimony today that it makes him “mildly nauseous” to think that he may have affected the outcome of the 2016 election. But Hillary Clinton, speaking yesterday at an international women’s conference, said she believes Comey’s intervention combined with the misinformation campaign run by Russian operatives through Wikileaks was the difference on November 8th. Do you think Comey tipped the scales with his letter to Congress? Is Clinton making a mistake by blaming others?

Originally broadcast May 3rd, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch