WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain Friday | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

IRAs: Roth IRAs

May 4, 2017 10:32 AM By Dee Lee
Filed Under: Finances, Financial Planning, Money Matters, Retirement, Savings, Spending

BOSTON (CBS) – The Roth IRA is my favorite of the IRAs. You use after-tax dollars to make your contribution but when you withdraw the funds in retirement, you will not owe income tax on the withdrawals including the money the Roth has earned.

You must have earned income to contribute to a Roth IRA, and if you’re working, you can continue to contribute past age 70½.

There are some other rules. Withdrawals from the account will be free of income taxes if the owner has held the Roth IRA for at least five years and has attained the age of 59½. With a Roth IRA you are always permitted to get at your contributions without a penalty because you have already paid taxes on them.

The required minimum distribution (RMDs) rules do not apply to Roth IRAs and funds can stay in the account past the owner reaching age 70½.

As with all good things, there are limitations. Contributions are phased out for single taxpayers if your adjusted gross income (AGI) is between $118,000 and $133,000 and for married couples filing jointly with an AGI between $186,000 and goes away at $196,000.

A Roth IRA can be good choice for retirement savings. The younger you are, the sweeter the deal. A 25-year-old may not need the deduction for a retirement plan contribution but tax free income 40 years from now in retirement will be a bonus.

You can also convert a regular IRA to a Roth. The proceeds of your IRA will be taxable in the year you make the conversion but there will not be a 10% penalty due if you are under age 59½.

A conversion works best if you do not need to take money out of the IRA to pay the taxes that will be due. And you can choose to convert only part of your regular IRA. This feature will allow you to convert only the amount you can afford the taxes on each year. Check out the various calculators on line to see if it is worth making the conversion.

Beware that the extra income that a Roth conversion generates may bump you into a higher tax bracket and if you are over 65 the consequences could be taxable Social Security benefits, higher Medicare premiums and higher estimated taxes.

Because there is no mandatory withdrawal age with a Roth IRA they make a great wealth transfer tool. You can name a grandkid your beneficiary and upon your death they will begin withdrawals based on their life expectancy. It is really the gift that keeps on giving for the account may earn more than is required to be withdrawn thus extending it for many years.

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m., 3:55 p.m., and 7:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.

More from Dee Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch