Gov. Baker ‘Disappointed’ By Health Care Vote

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts politicians reacted to the House of Representatives’ passage of the American Health Care Act Thursday.

Gov. Charlie Baker said he was ‘disappointed’ in the vote, saying the bill would hurt the state’s health care system.

“Massachusetts leads the nation in health care coverage and I am disappointed by today’s vote as this bill would significantly reduce critical funds for the Commonwealth’s health care system,” Gov. Baker said in a statement released immediately after the vote. “As the U.S. Senate takes up this bill, we will continue to advocate for the Commonwealth’s priorities so that all residents have access to the health coverage they need.”

“Maintaining flexibility through the Medicaid program is critical to the Commonwealth’s ability to provide coverage for the needy and I urge Congress to reject this bill in its current form,” Baker said.

Back in March, Gov. Baker warned that the GOP bill could cost the Commonwealth $1.5 billion by 2022.

The bill passed mostly along party lines Thursday afternoon in a 217-213 vote.

Walking down the Capitol steps. The American people are already speaking out! #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/3myAi7Qhoo — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 4, 2017

Congressman Seth Moulton said the house “failed the American people.”

“Trumpcare is nothing but a tax cut for billionaires paid for not just in dollars and cents, but in the lives and health and welfare of working people,” Moulton said in a statement. “Because of Trumpcare, Americans will live sicker and die sooner.”

He noted that, in Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans worked together for a bipartisan health care plan.

Congressman Stephen Lynch said he was “very concerned” about the impact the bill would have on Massachusetts families and all Americans.

“I remain strongly opposed to TrumpCare and I am disappointed that yet again House Republican leadership rushed their proposal to the Floor without hearings, time for public input, or an estimate of what this will cost average families,” he said in a statement.