Community College Holds Exercise That Resembles Billerica Incident

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A community college in Framingham held a disaster drill Thursday that looked a lot like the real incident that happened Wednesday in Billerica.

Thursday’s drill at MassBay Community College involved a simulation of what would happen if a car crashed into a building, causing major casualties, and a possible building collapse.

Framingham Police, Fire, and EMT units also participated in the exercise and the college’s simulation coordinator Lise Kinahan says the combined training is designed to give the students “real world” experience.

“We work together in a normal world anyway, hospitals, EMS, hospital staff, nurses, doctors, surgical techs, radiology techs. We all work together anyway, so it’s great training,” Kinahan said. “We’re combing all the disciplines in the college with this disaster so everybody has to play their part.”

This drill, planned weeks ago by MassBay Community College, is eerily similar to what happened in Billerica yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nRw1Gp8EMX — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) May 4, 2017

The drill featured fire crews cutting away parts of a car to rescue the manikins strapped to the seats inside.

In this drill at Mass Bay Community College, two vehicles fake-crash into a building leading to a fake building collapse. pic.twitter.com/fRupV4En9U — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) May 4, 2017

Kinahan says the school year is almost over and this was also a way to effectively finish the school year.

“A lot of these students, this is the end of their semester. Especially EMT school and nursing school. A lot of them, this is the end, so it’s a great way to put it together,” Kinahan said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports