Rain Will Make For A Soggy Cinco De Mayo

BOSTON (CBS) — We like to give you an early head’s up when impactful weather is heading your way. That’s why our WBZ Weather Team has issued a Storm Weather Weather Alert for Friday.

While tomorrow morning will start off dry (good news for the a.m. commute), rain will advance into southern New England around midday and ramp up from there. The heaviest rain from this event will fall late Friday afternoon through the evening.

Scattered downpours will arrive from early afternoon onward, accompanied by embedded thunder during the evening. In other words, your Friday late-day commute is not going to be a fun one.

Expect areas of reduced visibility, big puddles, ponding of water, and localized flooding in urban centers and low lying areas.

If you have Friday evening plans (maybe some Cinco De Mayo fun planned?) then you’ll definitely want to have your rain gear and be prepped for a a soggy night out.

Rainfall totals will generally run between 1-2” for many of us, although some locally higher amounts will be possible. We’ll be monitoring rivers closely, although major rivers should be able to handle this amount of rain.

What about the weekend? While it’ll be far from “perfect,” I do think we’ll be able to salvage a good chunk of it! There will be some spotty showers around both weekend days, but it will not be a washout. In fact, I think we’ll even manage to break out some peeks of sun at times.

So have the umbrella on standby and stay tuned for more specifics on the shower timeline on WBZ.