WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain Friday | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Rain Will Make For A Soggy Cinco De Mayo

May 4, 2017 8:10 AM By Danielle Niles
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Boston, Danielle Niles, weather, Weather Alert

BOSTON (CBS) — We like to give you an early head’s up when impactful weather is heading your way. That’s why our WBZ Weather Team has issued a Storm Weather Weather Alert for Friday.

weather headlines Rain Will Make For A Soggy Cinco De Mayo

(WBZ-TV graphic)

While tomorrow morning will start off dry (good news for the a.m. commute), rain will advance into southern New England around midday and ramp up from there. The heaviest rain from this event will fall late Friday afternoon through the evening.

weather friday 2pm Rain Will Make For A Soggy Cinco De Mayo

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Scattered downpours will arrive from early afternoon onward, accompanied by embedded thunder during the evening. In other words, your Friday late-day commute is not going to be a fun one.

weather friday 6pm Rain Will Make For A Soggy Cinco De Mayo

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Expect areas of reduced visibility, big puddles, ponding of water, and localized flooding in urban centers and low lying areas.

weather impacts Rain Will Make For A Soggy Cinco De Mayo

(WBZ-TV graphic)

If you have Friday evening plans (maybe some Cinco De Mayo fun planned?) then you’ll definitely want to have your rain gear and be prepped for a a soggy night out.

weather friday 9pm Rain Will Make For A Soggy Cinco De Mayo

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Rainfall totals will generally run between 1-2” for many of us, although some locally higher amounts will be possible. We’ll be monitoring rivers closely, although major rivers should be able to handle this amount of rain.

weather totals Rain Will Make For A Soggy Cinco De Mayo

(WBZ-TV graphic)

What about the weekend? While it’ll be far from “perfect,” I do think we’ll be able to salvage a good chunk of it! There will be some spotty showers around both weekend days, but it will not be a washout. In fact, I think we’ll even manage to break out some peeks of sun at times.

So have the umbrella on standby and stay tuned for more specifics on the shower timeline on WBZ.

More from Danielle Niles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch