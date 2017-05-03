State Police Arrest Most Wanted Suspect In Weymouth Overnight

May 3, 2017 7:46 AM
LYNN (AP) — Massachusetts State Police have captured the man suspected of fatally shooting of one man and injuring another as they walked home from Easter church services in Lynn.

Police said Wednesday that 44-year-old William Cash was caught overnight in Weymouth.

william cash State Police Arrest Most Wanted Suspect In Weymouth Overnight

William Cash. (Massachusetts State Police)

He had been added to the department’s most wanted list Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what led authorities to Cash or what he was doing in Weymouth.

Cash, a convicted felon who is known to use multiple names, is suspected of killing 46-year-old Leonardo Clement and injuring 41-year-old Prince Belin on April 16 just after the victims had attended Easter services at Zion Baptist Church. Clement was legally blind.

Belin told the Daily Item of Lynn that Cash first approached his fiancee, left, then came back and opened fire.

