Pickle Juice Soda Is Now For Sale Online

BEAVER, Pa. (CBS) – “If you’re the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickle, then this is gonna be a really big dill.”
Those words are straight from the seller of “Pickle Juice Soda,” the newest weird beverage trend that’s going viral.
It’s made with pure cane sugar and sold in 12-ounce glass bottles.
You’d have to trek out to western Pennsylvania or Ohio to find it at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, but it is being sold online, too. One bottle will set you back $9.99, and the store warns it could take up to five days for processing because of the “huge response.”
And how does it taste? Not too bad, one woman told CBS Pittsburgh.
“It actually tastes like pickle juice. And then, just a little bit more carbonated. Pretty sweet. I like it,” she said.