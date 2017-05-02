Red Sox Place Steven Wright On DL With Knee Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox rotation took another hit on Monday night, as the Red Sox placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee injury on Monday night. Reliever Brandon Workman will get the call-up from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace Wright on the roster.
Another pitcher will likely be called up to start in Wright’s place on Thursday against the Orioles. MLB.com’s Ian Browne speculated that Brian Johnson could be the guy, as he got the nod to pitch against the Blue Jays in Toronto on April 18 in place of Eduardo Rodriguez.
John Farrell said that Wright’s injury has lingered since the start of the season and markedly worsened after his outing against the Chicago Cubs last Saturday.
“This is somewhat of an ailment in the knee [Wright’s] been feeling on and off since Spring Training,” said Farrell. “But to the extent of this, this really crept up yesterday.”
Wright is 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA in five starts this season.