Orioles’ Adam Jones Gets Standing Ovation At Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was greeted with a standing ovation in his first at bat at Fenway Park a day after he says he was subjected to racist taunts.

On Monday night, Jones claims he was “called the N-word a handful of times” and a bag of peanuts was thrown at him.

When Jones walked to the plate in the first inning to face Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, fans stood and cheered. A few moments later, Jones stepped out of the batter’s box and acknowledged the crowd.

Fans cheered again after Jones struck out.

Adam Jones said he wanted Fenway Park fans to boo him. Instead they come to their feet cheering. pic.twitter.com/D8rLuz313l — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) May 2, 2017

Before the game, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts called on fans to “literally stand up for Jones” and say no to racism.

Fact: I'm Black too ✊🏽Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this. — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 2, 2017

Jones said he did not want special treatment, and welcomed fans to boo him.

“Treat me normal. Keep the racial stuff out of it,” Jones said before Tuesday’s game. “I don’t want love and support. I just want the fans to be normal.

The Red Sox apologized to Jones and said the entire organization is “sickened” by the conduct.