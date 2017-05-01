WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Wizards’ Markieff Morris Says He’ll Play In Game 2 Vs. Celtics

May 1, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Markieff Morris, NBA Playoffs, Sports News, Washington Wizards

BOSTON (CBS) — A new playoff series, a new injury for the Boston Celtics to monitor.

Luckily for Boston, the injuries have been on the other side of the matchup. This time around, it’s Washington forward Markieff Morris, who left Sunday’s Game 1 with a bad sprained ankle.

It didn’t look good for Morris after he was on the floor for several minutes after landing on Al Horford’s foot following a jump shot with 7:18 to go in the second quarter. But on Monday, the forward sounded pretty confident that he’ll be good to go for Tuesday’s Game 2 in Boston.

“I’m playing tomorrow. That’s final,” Morris told reporters, according to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post.

Morris hit a free throw after the injury but did not return to the floor after that. He finished the game with five points on 2-for-7 shooting and three rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. starting in his place in the third quarter, and the Celtics outscored the Wizards 36-16 in the frame.

In four regular season games against Boston, Morris averaged 13 points and 7.5 rebounds.

While he sounds like a man ready to play basketball, we’ll have to wait until Tuesday night to see if Morris can actually take the floor.

