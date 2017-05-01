Webster Man Due In Court After Girlfriend Found Dead In Street

DUDLEY (CBS) — A man is due to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Monday, a day after his live-in girlfriend was found dead in the middle of a Webster street.
Joseph Kenadek, 51 of Webster, has not been charged directly with her death, but has been charged with aggravated assault and battery and domestic assault and battery.
Brenda Hathaway, 43, was found unresponsive Sunday morning in the middle of Harris Street, the same street where the two lived together, after police say a domestic dispute turned violent.
Neighbors said an argument between the two escalated and moved outside. They told WBZ-TV they frequently heard the couple argue, but never expected anything like this.
“It looked like he was holding onto her and she was trying to get away but they were talking just like we’re talking right now,” said neighbor Francis Hebert. “There was no yelling going on at all.”
Hatheway’s daughter, Sabrina Lee Hatheway, went missing in 2015.
Kenadek was initially held on $500,000 bail.