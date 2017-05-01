WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Webster Man Due In Court After Girlfriend Found Dead In Street

May 1, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Joseph Kenadek, Nicole Jacobs, Webster

DUDLEY (CBS) — A man is due to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Monday, a day after his live-in girlfriend was found dead in the middle of a Webster street.

Joseph Kenadek, 51 of Webster, has not been charged directly with her death, but has been charged with aggravated assault and battery and domestic assault and battery.

Brenda Hathaway, 43, was found unresponsive Sunday morning in the middle of Harris Street, the same street where the two lived together, after police say a domestic dispute turned violent.

webster2 Webster Man Due In Court After Girlfriend Found Dead In Street

Harris Street in Webster (WBZ-TV)

Neighbors said an argument between the two escalated and moved outside. They told WBZ-TV they frequently heard the couple argue, but never expected anything like this.

“It looked like he was holding onto her and she was trying to get away but they were talking just like we’re talking right now,” said neighbor Francis Hebert. “There was no yelling going on at all.”

Hatheway’s daughter, Sabrina Lee Hatheway, went missing in 2015.

Kenadek was initially held on $500,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch