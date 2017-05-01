Paul Pierce Posts Goodbye Messages On Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — After 19 seasons, Paul Pierce’s career came to an end on Sunday after the Los Angeles Clippers bowed out of the playoffs. Then he made his official farewell to basketball.

The former Celtics superstar and 2008 NBA Finals MVP posted a series of goodbye messages on Twitter on Sunday, just hours after the Clippers were eliminated at the hands of the Utah Jazz. He thanked his former teammates and coaches, fans, family, and media members who followed him throughout his career. He even thanked the haters.

THANKU TO ALL MY NBA BROTHERS AND SISTERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME A GAME IVE LOVED MY WHOLE LIFE BUT NOW TEADY FOR A NEW CHAPTER STAY TUNED — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I'd like to thank the fans media members who followed me u made he who I am as a player the Poeple who loved and the people who hated me TY — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I gave this game all a had my whole life I'm thankful for that also to my family who seen it all from the beginning thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

To my my brothers Steve and Jamal Hosey u guys where my inspiration my Mom I looked at all ur hard work for us to keep food on the table — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

And ur hard work and determination my heart my work ethic I got that from u Thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

To all the coaches who helped me along this journey coach Jose smith coach Stevenson Pat Roy Roy Williams Mike Lewis Thad Mcgrew Heroldjones — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I kno there's so many other people I'm missing when u go on a journey this long sometimes u forget some people who helped but thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

Doc coach Obrian Rick Patino — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

Pierce also received messages of congratulations on his career from former teammate Kevin Garnett …

… And also from his former playoff rival, Kobe Bryant:

The Players Tribune also put together a tribute video to “The Truth” which you can watch below:

Farewell to The Truth. pic.twitter.com/vskkO1qZJL — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 30, 2017

Pierce finished his NBA career with 26,397 total points, 15th all-time – just ahead of Celtics legend John Havlicek and behind Tim Duncan. He averaged 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, hitting many key shots and winning Finals MVP in the process.

Pierce played the final four seasons of his career with the Nets, Wizards, and Clippers, but in Boston, he’ll always be a Celtics legend.