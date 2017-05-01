Paul Pierce Posts Goodbye Messages On Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — After 19 seasons, Paul Pierce’s career came to an end on Sunday after the Los Angeles Clippers bowed out of the playoffs. Then he made his official farewell to basketball.
The former Celtics superstar and 2008 NBA Finals MVP posted a series of goodbye messages on Twitter on Sunday, just hours after the Clippers were eliminated at the hands of the Utah Jazz. He thanked his former teammates and coaches, fans, family, and media members who followed him throughout his career. He even thanked the haters.
Pierce also received messages of congratulations on his career from former teammate Kevin Garnett …
… And also from his former playoff rival, Kobe Bryant:
The Players Tribune also put together a tribute video to “The Truth” which you can watch below:
Pierce finished his NBA career with 26,397 total points, 15th all-time – just ahead of Celtics legend John Havlicek and behind Tim Duncan. He averaged 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, hitting many key shots and winning Finals MVP in the process.
Pierce played the final four seasons of his career with the Nets, Wizards, and Clippers, but in Boston, he’ll always be a Celtics legend.