Stem Cell Donor, Recipient Meet At Chestnut Hill 5K Race

BRIGHTON (CBS) — A Bostonian who’s life was saved by a stem cell transplant met his donor at the Boston Steps for Life 5K Run andWalk in Chestnut Hill Sunday.

Peter Levine, 67, was told he should look into a stem cell transplant after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-cell Lymphoma.

The Gift of Life Marrow Registry matched him with 24-year-old Cheryl Rosenburg from New York.

“I was hoping I was going to be able to meet her some day,” said Levine. “I am just so grateful that she gave up her stem cells to make me healthy today.”

He also said the Rosenburg’s actions gave him another 30 years to live.

Rosenburg added, “It was an amazing moment to be able to see the impact that a small action that I took can have, and the ripple effect that it can have.”

The pair said that they are now life-long friends.