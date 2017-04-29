WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Two Suspects Arrested For Roxbury Murder

April 29, 2017 9:42 PM
Filed Under: Roxbury Shooting, Yanuel Viloria

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police detectives have arrested two suspects for last week’s fatal Roxbury shooting.

Police arrested Robert Silva-Prentice, 19 of Boston, and Malik Phillips, 18 of Waltham.

Both men are charged with murder in connection with the April 21 fatal shooting of Yaniel Viloria. Viloria died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the arrests may bring some comfort to the victim’s family.

“An arrest like this most certainly underscores the dedication and devotion of my officers and their ongoing commitment to making our city the safest city it can be,” Evans said. “No doubt, these arrests make our city a safer place and it’s my sincere hope that news of these arrests will bring with them some level of comfort and solace to the family of Yanuel Viloria.”

Police say that if anyone has any information about the shooting to contact Boston Homocide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Monday.

