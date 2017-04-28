Wellesley High School Coach Arrested For Child Pornography

WELLESLEY (CBS) – A Wellesley High School track coach has been arrested and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. District Attorney’s office says 69-year-old Walter Johnson of Framingham, who is a former Harvard University track coach, is facing federal charges.

Johnson worked as an assistant track coach, and head coach of the girls cross country team. From 2007-2015, he was at Wellesley Middle School working as a special education teaching assistant. He was immediately fired after his arrest.

Wellesley Public Schools Superintendent David Lussier says the information is “disturbing” and officials are working closely with investigators.

In January, federal agents began an investigation into child pornography being traded by a Craigslist user. The investigation led to Johnson.

When federal agents searched Johnson’s Framingham home Thursday morning, they found child pornography on several devices. Johnson also allegedly admitted to sending and receiving child pornography with people he met on Craigslist.

Wellesley HS asst track coach facing federal charges-accused of possessing child porn. @cbsboston 11p #wbz pic.twitter.com/Sr35IcdgiP — Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) April 27, 2017

A source tells WBZ Johnson’s arrest comes in connection with the Attleboro police officer arrested earlier this month. Sgt. Richard Woodhead is out on bail, after prosecutors say a secret compartment of child porn was found in his home.

A detention and probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 1.

Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography and up to 10 years for possession.