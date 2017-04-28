NightSide – Majority of Murders in 5% of Counties

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study, released by the Crime Prevention Research Center, puts some troubling murder statistics in a disturbing new light. In 2014, a whopping 68% of all murders took place in just 5% of U.S. counties. It’s long been known that much of the violent crime in this country takes place in highly populated urban areas, but are you surprised by just how much takes place in such a small number of counties? What can we do to address the areas that struggle the most with violent crime?
Originally broadcast April 27th, 2017.