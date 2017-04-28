Bulls Declare Rajon Rondo Out For Game 6 Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no “will he or won’t he play” with Rajon Rondo leading up to Friday night’s Game 6 against the Celtics.

The point guard has been declared out by Chicago ahead of their must-win game.

Rondo broke his thumb in Chicago’s Game 2 win in Boston last week, and though doctors said it would take two weeks to heal, there was speculation that he would suit up at some point again in the first round (dapper suits on the bench not included). The point guard made a huge impact against his former team in the first two games of the series, averaging 11.5 points, 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds as the Bulls took the first two games in Boston.

But the Celtics won three straight with Rondo on the bench, and they once again won’t have to worry about him as they look to clinch the series Friday night in Chicago.

Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday night that Isaiah Canaan will once again get the start in Rondo’s place in Game 6.

