Here’s The Felger & Mazz Big Board Players Who Met With The Patriots

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Did Felger & Mazz do it again? Again???

98.5 The Sports Hub’s resident NFL Draft “experts” have subverted the entire idea of draft prognostication with their indomitable “Big Board,” which has correctly picked six Patriots draft picks in the last five years. Using just markers, a poster board, and a random draft magazine, Felger & Mazz have MacGuyver’d their way into reliable draft “analysis.”

Why listen to empty suits like Mel Kiper drone on about size, length, burst, cut, clip, rip, whip, twitch, snap, crackle, and pop when you can just have a bunch of jackasses chuck markers and see what happens?

Well, as long as the Felger & Mazz Big Board is hitting on picks, it won’t go away any time soon. So it’s back again in 2017, and they have over a dozen fresh names on the list.

And there’s a chance they may actually pull it off yet again, because several of the names on this year’s Big Board have drawn legitimate pre-draft interest from the Patriots.

Friday night is when the Patriots will likely start to actually make picks, as they sat out of the first round on Thursday while their AFC East rivals loaded up on high-end defensive prospects. It shouldn’t come as a shock if they select one of the names on the Felger & Mazz Big Board this year, because they’ve already taken close looks at several of them.

Here’s a list of Felger & Mazz Big Board prospects who have already drawn pre-draft interest from Bill Belichick:

Kareem Hunt, Running Back, Toledo: Hunt had some kind of pre-draft meeting with the Patriots and many other NFL teams, according to Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com.

Rodney Adams, Wide Receiver, South Florida: Adams had a meeting and/or workout scheduled with the Patriots as of March 23, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Jamari Staples, Wide Receiver, Louisville: Staples met with the Patriots at the Louisville Pro Day in March, according to the Courier-Journal’s Steve Jones.

Carroll Phillips, Linebacker, Illinois: Phillips conducted a formal interview with the Patriots during Senior Bowl practice in January, according to Walter Football.

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, Nose Tackle, USC: Tu’ikolovatu told the Tampa Bay Times in February that the Patriots are one of four teams that have shown the most interest in him.

Other prospects haven’t been confirmed to meet with the Patriots but have been described as potential picks, like Alabama edge rusher Ryan Anderson and Michigan tight end Jake Butt. There’s a full running list of every single prospect that has drawn pre-draft interest from the Patriots (and every other team) available at Walter Football.

Serously, don’t be surprised if any of the above names are on the Patriots next season. These clowns really might do it again.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.