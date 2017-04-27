Teddy Bear Stuffed With Heroin Found In Springfield

April 27, 2017 7:33 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor in Massachusetts says 750 bags of heroin were found stuffed inside a teddy bear in a child’s bedroom during a drug raid.

750 bags of heroin were found stuffed inside this teddy bear. (Photo credit: Hampden County District Attorney

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the drugs were found in a Springfield apartment on Wednesday.

Gulluni says 22-year-old Joshua Santiago was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Joshua Santiago. (Photo credit: Hampden County District Attorney)

Police say they also seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a handgun with a defaced serial number and ammunition from the apartment.

It was not immediately clear if Santiago has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

