Red Sox Prospect Kevin Steen Critically Injured In Car Accident In Florida

BOSTON (CBS) — A 20-year-old Red Sox pitching prospect was critically injured in a car crash in Florida on Wednesday night.
Kevin Steen, who was drafted by Boston in the ninth round of the 2014 amateur draft, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital after his SUV was hit by another vehicle, FOX4 in Florida is reporting. The crash occurred around 11:46 p.m. on Wednesday night, with the vehicle that struck Steen crossing the median and going airborne before crashing into his SUV. That vehicle caught fire, and the driver died on the scene.
Steen was a 9th round selection by the Boston Red Sox in the 2014 Amatuer Draft. He started his pro career playing for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox in Fort Myers before advancing to the Single-A Lowell Spinners in 2015.