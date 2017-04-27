WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Red Sox Prospect Kevin Steen Critically Injured In Car Accident In Florida

April 27, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Car Accident, Kevin Steen, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — A 20-year-old Red Sox pitching prospect was critically injured in a car crash in Florida on Wednesday night.

Kevin Steen, who was drafted by Boston in the ninth round of the 2014 amateur draft, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital after his SUV was hit by another vehicle, FOX4 in Florida is reporting. The crash occurred around 11:46 p.m. on Wednesday night, with the vehicle that struck Steen crossing the median and going airborne before crashing into his SUV. That vehicle caught fire, and the driver died on the scene.

Steen is from Oak Ridge, Tennessee and started his career in the Boston organization in the Gulf Coast League in Fort Myers, Florida before making was way to the Single-A Lowell Spinners in

Steen was a 9th round selection by the Boston Red Sox in the 2014 Amatuer Draft.  He started his pro career playing for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox in Fort Myers before advancing to the Single-A Lowell Spinners in 2015.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia