WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Reebok’s Answer To Nordstrom’s Muddy Jeans Is The $425 ‘Authentic’ Sweaty T-Shirt

April 27, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Nordstrom, Reebok

CANTON (CBS) – What goes best with $425 muddy jeans? How about an equally expensive sweaty shirt?

The Nordstrom jeans, as you’ve probably heard by now, are caked with fake mud and are actually for sale. The shirt, however, is just a joke by Canton-based Reebok.

The “Authentic Sweat Shirt” promises “authentic sweat for those who don’t have time to put in the real work.”

reebok sweat Reeboks Answer To Nordstroms Muddy Jeans Is The $425 Authentic Sweaty T Shirt

The Authentic Sweat Shirt (Image credit: Reebok)

It’s a direct jab at Nordstrom, whose designer jeans have a “crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia