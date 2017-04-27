Reebok’s Answer To Nordstrom’s Muddy Jeans Is The $425 ‘Authentic’ Sweaty T-Shirt

CANTON (CBS) – What goes best with $425 muddy jeans? How about an equally expensive sweaty shirt?
The Nordstrom jeans, as you’ve probably heard by now, are caked with fake mud and are actually for sale. The shirt, however, is just a joke by Canton-based Reebok.
The “Authentic Sweat Shirt” promises “authentic sweat for those who don’t have time to put in the real work.”
It’s a direct jab at Nordstrom, whose designer jeans have a “crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”