NightSide – Has Money Corrupted Politics?

April 27, 2017 1:10 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – John Pudner, Executive Director of Take Back Our Republic and former Breitbart sports editor, has been involved in a number of Republican campaigns. As a result, he’s seen firsthand the kind of effect and influence that money can have in our current political system. He sits down with Dan tonight to discuss why money in politics is bigger than Republicans versus Democrats. Do you believe there is too much money in our political system? Or should those with money be allowed to spend it as they see fit?

Originally broadcast April 26th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia