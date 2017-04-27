Cambridge Police Have New Tool To Combat Drugs

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Cambridge Police Thursday unveiled a new electronic device that can identify drugs on the scene.
It’s a handheld device called the TruNarc Analyzer. Officers with the electronic instruments can arrive on a scene and scan a suspected drug.
The device can identify over 350 different drugs and police say it will speed-up investigations.
“If we come upon a scene and see some packaging, we see some syringes. It will actually be able to shoot through a syringe and determine right at that point in time, right in the field, what it may be,” a police spokesman said.
Cambridge police have also been given Narcan, a drug used to counter the affects of an opioid. A single dose can revive someone suffering from an overdose.