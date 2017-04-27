Keller @ Large: Thoughtful Trump Voters Watch And Wait

BOSTON (CBS) – I spent some time Wednesday talking with some very nice people in Billerica, one of 91 communities in Massachusetts that voted for Donald Trump last fall, for a series of special reports on how local voters view this president that will air on WBZ-TV starting next Monday.

It was a close call in Billerica – he won by 219 votes out of more than 20,000 cast. And the Hillary Clinton supporters we met were pretty adamant about their disgust for what they’ve seen from this White House.

But what really struck me were the thoughtful responses of the Trump voters we met, a sharp contrast with the stereotype peddled by some of a Trump cult for whom their leader can do no wrong.

The Trump supporters we spoke with readily shared their concerns with the first 100 days.

Several were worried about all the saber-rattling over North Korea.

Others had stylistic criticisms, urging Trump to slow down and do his reforms properly, and stop needlessly antagonizing others.

Most would prefer that he quit tweeting altogether.

But for the most part, they remain supportive. They told me they voted for attention to economic growth through deregulation and tax cuts, and that’s what they’re getting.

These local Trump voters are watching, not uncritically, but waiting to see how it goes. They will render their ultimate verdict not based on the daily media hysteria but on long-term results.

These are reasonable people.

They deserve a reasonable leader who can adapt, grow, and succeed.

Now it’s up to Mr. Trump to deliver.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: