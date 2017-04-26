Salem Mayor Notices ‘Totally Eerie’ Sight In Lamp Post Light

SALEM (CBS) – The mayor of Salem noticed a spooky sight in a lamp post light Wednesday morning.
Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted a photo of the “totally eerie” sight resembling a face.
Salem, of course, is known for the 1692 witchcraft trials and its wildly popular Halloween festivities.
The image is getting a good deal of attention of social media, and some people say they see the face too.
“It’s there. And you’re in Salem. Nuff said,” one person commented.
