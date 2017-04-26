WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Salem Mayor Notices ‘Totally Eerie’ Sight In Lamp Post Light

April 26, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Kim Driscoll, Salem

SALEM (CBS) – The mayor of Salem noticed a spooky sight in a lamp post light Wednesday morning.

Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted a photo of the “totally eerie” sight resembling a face.

Salem, of course, is known for the 1692 witchcraft trials and its wildly popular Halloween festivities.

The image is getting a good deal of attention of social media, and some people say they see the face too.

“It’s there. And you’re in Salem. Nuff said,” one person commented.

  1. Josh C Nolan says:
    April 26, 2017 at 5:10 pm

